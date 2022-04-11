We need a collaborative effort to upgrade the field – Greene￼

By Carlena Knight

Plans are in the pipeline to upgrade the Princess Margaret School’s playing field.

Principal Dr Collin Greene made the revelation while speaking on the Good Morning JoJo sports show.

“What we envisioned is that the field could come into a multi-purpose little area. There are a couple of things we want to do. We envision on the western side, we put a small pavilion with two changing rooms at the bottom.

“We talked about a gym. In one side, cricket nets and central part of it for football,” Greene explained.

He revealed that discussions have been ongoing with the Public Works Department about the project, especially the first stage which includes fencing the area, but no work has yet begun.

He is however adamant that this project should not be one that the school should undertake alone as several other sports are played on the field year-round.

“It has to take on the community, it has to take on the government. All them business league football that played and damage up the place because we don’t pay attention to details so that’s an idea, so that’s a joint venture, and government entities have to work with us but that’s a vision that has to be shared by others.

“I see it in a way bigger than just PM school because nearly every one of them football teams play at PM now – Villa, West Ham, but we play on a field that sometimes spikes and damage people children more than anything else.

“Yes, we have that vision but all we have now [is] champagne and dreams. School doesn’t have any money. Nobody gives us any money to produce what we are producing, and that structure is just so wrong and we have been labouring for that forever but nobody bothering with us,” Greene added.

He believes that with collaboration from the various sport clubs the field can be transformed into a sporting complex.