Saturday, 09 April, 2022
Prime Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Prime minister Gaston Browne says he has tested positive for Covid-19.

He called in to a radio programme on Saturday afternoon, explaining that he received his results on Friday.

The prime minister who received the Moderna vaccine weeks before it was available for public use on island,says he is currently in isolation at home and says he will be working remotely.

So far, he says close contacts including his immediate family members have so far tested negative for the virus.

He attributes their results to him being vaccinated and taking protective measures.

He says he likely caught the virus on his recent trips to either Barbuda or Miami.

