Watt returns as Speaker of the House, Yearwood accepts Deputy position

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

For the first time in the country’s history, the Speaker of the House of Representatives was voted in by secret ballot after three persons were nominated for the position.

Former Prime Minister Baldwin Spencer, attorney-at-law Sherrie-Ann Bradshaw and Sir Gerald Watt KC were nominated from the floor.

Spencer was nominated by independent candidate Asot Michael, Bradshaw by Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Jamale Pringle, and Sir Gerald by Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

According to the Parliament’s Standing Orders, if more than two persons are nominated for Speaker of the House, a secret vote must be conducted.

The votes were cast and Sir Gerald won by one vote – 9-8 over Bradshaw.

Sir Gerald took the oath of allegiance yesterday for a third consecutive term as Speaker of the House.

After weeks of speculation, Sir Robin Yearwood was sworn in as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

Following the January 18 general election, questions lingered over whether Sir Robin — who is the Member of Parliament for St Phillip’s North — would accept the new role as rumours surfaced suggesting that the veteran politician was displeased to not be given a portfolio as a Cabinet minister.

There were even reports suggesting that Sir Robin would not accept the role, leaving the position — which must be held by an elected member – empty, or for another elected member to fill, leaving the already limited Cabinet even more strained.

But Sir Robin put all those rumours to bed, as he took his oath of allegiance yesterday morning in the first sitting of Parliament, despite some noise from opposition supporters suggesting he was bowing down by becoming “a back bencher”.