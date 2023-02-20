School basketball to host Night of Champions event

- Advertisement -

by Carlena Knight

Schools that make it to the finals in their respective divisions of the Cool and Smooth Interschool Basketball League will now have the opportunity to play under the night lights at the JSC Sports Complex, as the Basketball Unit in the Ministry of Sports is preparing to present ‘A Night of Champions’ event.

The event is set to take place on April 9 starting at 3:30pm and will see six finals being played on one night in the Mini-boys Primary, Mini-girls Primary, Mini-boys Secondary, Junior boys, Senior Girls and Senior Boys categories.

School’s basketball Cordinator Carl Knight explained to this newsroom how the concept came about.

“We thought that it would be really good to have a particular day where we could get the parents for our boys and girls out to see them play. We play from Monday to Friday and that’s when our parents work and so the idea came about let’s use a weekend.

“We are ready to roll, that’s going to be a Sunday and six championships will be taking place on that particular night. We will have all of our trophies at hand, of course — you know we are sponsored by the best in the world, Amir Hourani from Cool and Smooth — and we are going to have a good time there. It’s going to be a fantastic day of basketball. It is going to be a family occasion come that night at JSC,” Knight explained.

He added that along with the games, there will be live entertainment and other fun activities geared towards the family. Food and drinks will also be on sale and admission is $5.

Knight went on to encourage the public to come out and support.

“We thought about it and we are going to charge five dollars but that five dollars will help us to purchase other stuff for our athletes. It’s going to be a great night of basketball; all of our parents, all of our basketball lovers, everybody on the 9th of April, it’s Easter Sunday but it’s going to be a great night, a night of fun for our athletes,” Knight concluded.