Wanted Suspect: The Police are in search of Dexter Scotland of Willikies.

Scotland is alleged to be involved in the shooting incident at Willikies a week ago that left another villager hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Police believe he is still armed and is therefore considered dangerous.

The police are further warning members of the public not to make any attempts to engage this suspect if seen.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the 911 Emergency Hotline number or the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913.He is also asked to surrender himself at any of the police stations without delay.