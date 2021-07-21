Walsh: Bubble life has been tough

By Neto Baptiste

For many professional athletes, life in the bubble has not been kind. Some have spoken about the negative mental effect of having to live in consecutive bubbles, many for months on end.

West Indies leg-spinner, Hayden Walsh Jr is no exception and having been in a bubble since May this year, the Antiguan said it has been a challenge.

“Honestly, it’s been tough. I have been in this bubble since May and I haven’t really seen the outside world up until this day, so cricket has been the escape from the bubble so maybe that’s why, when I go out and play, I enjoy it so much,” he said.

Walsh was adjudged Man of the Series after picking up a total of 12 wickets against Australia in the recent T20 International Series in St Lucia. The Antiguan will, however, remain in the bubble during the ongoing ODI Series in Barbados before suiting up once more for the T20 series against Pakistan later this month.

Walsh, who said he has not seen his family in three months, added that coupled with the many Covid-19 tests he had to take during travel has not made the situation any easier.

“Because going back to the hotel the room can get very small so it’s definitely taking a little toll right now. We are tested every time we travel so before we travel and after we get to the destination. The last time I’ve seen my family is in April when I was in Antigua,” he said.

West Indies convincingly won the five-match series against Australia by a 4-1 margin.