Distraught family says stabbing victim remains ‘unresponsive’ in hospital

The family of 42-year-old Pablo Francis who was stabbed in the temple with a sharp object one week ago, is said to be fearful of receiving devastating news from the hospital where he has been receiving treatment.

According to reports, Francis was injured during an altercation with a man – identified as St Lucian national, Alfred Delice – at approximately 9pm on July 14, while both men were close to a playing field in St Johnston’s Village, where they resided.

It is currently unclear what led to the incident, but after being stabbed, Francis was rushed to the Sir Lester Bird Mount St John’s Medical Centre where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in grave condition.

That condition has not changed, according to Francis’ brother, Craig Francis.

“He’s in the same condition as he was last Wednesday when the incident occurred. He’s unresponsive [and] his heart rate is just down.

“There’s nothing that the doctors can do because of the seriousness of the injury…they already told us that it’s just in God’s hands,” he told Observer yesterday.

Craig disclosed that the family – including Pablo’s 17-year-old son – is not dealing with the incident well, particularly as his brother was not known to be a “troublesome” person.

“My brother just celebrated his 42nd birthday…and for the 42 years that God gave him, he’s never [been involved] in anything in the village. He’s never been in lockup and he’s never been in trouble,” Craig said further.

Meanwhile, Delice has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison following a court appearance on Monday, and is scheduled to return to court on September 21.