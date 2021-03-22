Vivian Richards, the Juice Guru, not ‘master blaster’

Spread the love

















The company offers a wide variety of punches.

By Carlena Knight

When we hear the name Vivian Richards thoughts of the cricketing legend who put Antigua and Barbuda on the map comes to mind. However, another Vivian Richards is hoping to make his mark in the beverage world.

The Pigotts native, along with his team, is taking the country by storm with the business ‘The Real Island Flavaz’.

Unlike many juice companies, Real Island Flavaz offers out of the ordinary flavours like okra punch, butternut punch, and red bean punch.

The business was started officially in January and although Richards is the face of the company, his influence for starting the business came through the original maker of these punches.

After partnering with him, both men are now putting their healthy drinks on the market.

“I thought that is was an opportune time to showcase a recipe that has been under the radar for years. The man behind the recipe for the drinks is a man known to most as “Cut” or “Cutty” from Parham who would have been selling these for over a decade at the infamous Parham corner. The knowledge of making these products was shared to me by him,” Richards said.

Not only does the business offer healthy beverages to the public but they partner with local farmers like Geno Browne & WB enterprises – Wally Browne Farms.

According to Richards, “the business has been getting a lot of attention” but with the covid pandemic raging on it has been “difficult to get everything needed to make the drinks in a timely manner”.

He mentioned that it has impacted sales but not to a great extent. He credited the effortless work of his team for this.

“I have a team that has been working, sometimes night and day, to produce these delicious punches. ‘Cutty’, Shanuel Richards, and Everton Gloade. Special mention is also given to Omari Frederick of Iprint media who has been responsible for creating and printing all my labels and logos. These are just a few persons involved in the success of The Real Island Flavaz,” he said.

Nonetheless, Richards who attended the Antigua Gramma School, says he has no intention of letting anything slow him down. He is encouraging others to do to the same.

“There are a lot opportunities out there if we are creative and persistent. Believe in yourself and your product or service and do what is necessary to make it successful,” he added.

Interested persons can contact Real Island Flavaz at 726-8009. They can also send an email to [email protected]

They are located in Pigotts Village on the sidewalk just opposite the clinic under and blue tent. Deliveries are also available during weekdays.