Visitor caught with gun and ammo at Burton’s Apartment

New Story

By Martina Johnson

martina.johnson@antiguaobserver.com

Unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a matching round of ammunition are charges a Jamaican man will soon face in court following his arrest by the police.

Forty-year-old Damian Marlando, who arrived in Antigua just about a week ago, was caught with the .22-caliber pistol and bullet Wednesday night.

The items were hidden in his room at Burton’s Apartment, the police said.

The police say they went to the man’s apartment on Independence Drive with a warrant to follow up on a lead after 7 o’clock that night.

After the search and discovery of the illegal items, the suspect was taken to the Criminal Investigations Department at St. John’s Police Station.

Meanwhile, the police said they have seized 10 illegal guns and 330 rounds of ammunition so far this year.

These weapons ranged from pistols, revolvers and modified flare guns to a shotgun and an imitation firearm.

A gun amnesty programme is ongoing and will expire on November 15. Anyone who surrenders a weapon between now and then will not be prosecuted.

A $20,000 reward is also being offered to anyone who helps the police catch persons with unlawful weapons and ammunition.