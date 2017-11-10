Police looking for the man behind hotel bomb hoax

New Story

By Tameika Malone

Panicked guests of the Pineapple Beach Club Antigua were evacuated from their hotel rooms yesterday morning in what police determined to be a bomb-threat hoax.

Police said a receptionist received the threatening message from a male caller shortly before 7 a.m. and the caller advised that explosives were on the hotel’s compound. More than 300 people, including scantily clad guests, were rushed from their rooms right away as the hotel staff summoned the police.

The incident disrupted the hotel’s operations for over three hours.

The bomb threat was reported to the Willikies Police Station whose officers were joined by the Bomb Squad, K9 Unit and Special Branch.

Together, they swept the hotel compound at Long Bay in search of the explosives.

Lawmen said that they are now focusing on tracing the call, so that they can pursue the perpetrator(s). They told OBSERVER media that this could take a few days because warrants to the telecommunication companies would have to be sought before the information can be released.

One employee told our newsroom that the property owner was on the compound and spoke with the guests. Efforts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.

