Visiting volleyball coach hoping for continuity following three-month stint
The Big Scores

Visiting volleyball coach hoping for continuity following three-month stint

0
7
Mali Peters of Antigua and Barbuda spikes against Grenada at Eastern Caribbean zonal continental cup in 2015. (Photo courtesy FIVB)

By Neto Baptiste

Federation of International Volleyball (FIVB) contracted Brazilian coach, Augusto Sabitini, is hoping that upon his departure from Antigua in December, the programme he has started will continue.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Sabitini who has been working with beach volleyball here since September believes those coaches assigned to assist him, including national men’s coach Olsen Joseph, are more than capable to continue the work once he departs on December 11.

“You have a good national coach here and Mr Olsen Joseph for me is the best and I hope these guys continue because volleyball is the only sport that is the same in all countries and the only change is the style of the coach. If you have the methodology and for example if the coach, Mr Olsen, gives you a drill but I give the same exercise in a different way because if you come to training and every day you train the same way then the players don’t like,” he said.

Sabitini is currently working with the country’s junior squad set to fly the country’s flag at the Junior Pam AM Games later this year.

The coach said the sport has been significantly hampered by the ongoing pandemic but said the effort must be made by the national association to provide as much competition as possible.

“The COVID is a problem in the whole world for the last two years where you cannot have too much competition but the volleyball association in Antigua and the president Mr Wilbur Harrigan needs to get more competition here,” he said.

The Brazilian, who is slated to leave for Brazil on December 11, has been coaching at the international level for 30 years.

