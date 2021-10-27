Finch’s autopsy show she died from head injuries

A post-mortem examination on Jane Finch has revealed that she died of head injuries which she sustained on the night she was killed.

The examination was conducted on Tuesday 26, October.

Police said earlier that the body of the 66-year-old was found in her living room with injuries to the back of her head.

On the night of October 4, Finch asked for help using her Facebook Page, saying that a woman was breaking into her house. In the post, she described the person as “deranged” and said she had called the police.

But the woman had already been killed by the time law enforcement arrived at her Piccadilly residence.

Brittany Jno-Baptiste making an appearance at the All Saints Magistrate’s Court. (Photo by Latrishka Thomas)

Five days after the incident, 21-year-old Brittany Jno-Baptiste was charged with burglarising Finch’s home. She was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison pending the results of a psychological evaluation.

Although the police have not given the name of any suspects, a woman is said to be assisting with the ongoing probe into Finch’s death.

Meanwhile, Finch’s family have managed to raise $32,000 – surpassing the $15,000 goal to help with travel, funeral arrangements, and other expenses to settle her affairs in Antigua.

According to Jane’s Go Fund Me page, any funds remaining after these expenses are paid, will be used to create a memorial for Jane in Antigua.