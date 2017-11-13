Vishaul props up Jaguars but Hurricanes on top

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, (CMC) – Left-hander Vishaul Singh led a sterling Guyana Jaguars fightback with a high-quality knock but the visitors were forced to follow on, leaving Leeward Islands Hurricanes in control of the third round encounter heading into Sunday’s final day at Warner Park.

Resuming the third day on Saturday tottering on 53 for six in their first innings, Jaguars battled their way to a respectable 206, with Vishaul narrowly missing out on three figures when he was left stranded on 97.

Sherfane Rutherford, batting at number nine, chipped in with 32 but debutant off-spinner Terrance Ward claimed four for 48 and seamer Jeremiah Louis (2-52) and off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall (2-62) two wickets apiece, to keep the pressure on.

Following on by 206 runs, Jaguars ended the day on 53 for two with captain Leon Johnson carrying the fight with an unbeaten 27.

They lost Chandrapaul Hemraj without scoring at the end of the sixth over with the score on two, caught at third slip sparring at a wide ball from seamer Mervin Matthew.

And Tagenarine Chanderpaul spent 106 balls over his 16 before falling lbw to part-time leg-spinner Nkrumah Bonner, as Jaguars slipped to 35 for two.

However, Johnson then came to his team’s rescue with a knock that has so far lasted 103 balls and included four fours.

Jaguars require a further 153 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Earlier, Vishaul, resuming the day on 17, faced 182 deliveries and struck 12 boundaries, to hold the innings together and carry his side to lunch on 180 for nine.

The day started poorly when Keemo Paul padded up to the third ball of the morning and was adjudged lbw to Ward but Vishaul and Rutherford then put on an invaluable 60 for the eighth wicket to rally the innings.

Rutherford faced 60 balls and counted four fours and a six before driving Ward to cover where Jahmar Hamilton took a brilliant catch at 117 for eight.

Romario Shepherd holed out to long-off off Ward for 13 but Vishaul found a handy partner in Keon Joseph (15) to add 75 for the final wicket and further frustrate Hurricanes.