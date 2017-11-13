English fan suggests Antigua hosts whole 2018 Super50 tourney

November 13, 2017 OBSERVER media The Big Scores No comments

Following your article on the WICB and Antiguan Government purchase of the old Stanford, now Coolidge ground.

The article alludes that the ground will be used extensively to justify the purchase.

I came over to Antigua in February to watch Kent in the 2017 Super50 tournament.  There were two groups, one in Antigua and one in Barbados with the semi-finals and final at the Coolidge ground.

The 2018 tournament will start at the end of January 2018, but no news of venues at this late stage.

Kent, again, and Hampshire have been invited to participate in January.

Given the Coolidge ground news, are you aware that the Super50 will be held in Antigua again in 2018?

I would assume, with the Sir Vivian Richards ground, Antigua could hold the whole tournament with both groups.

Any information would be appreciated, as I intend to visit the tournament again in 2018.

Kind regards

 

Tim Timpson

Canterbury, Kent.

 
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.