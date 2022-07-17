Villa man due before court today on attempted murder charge

A 26-year-old Villa man is due before court today in connection with a stabbing incident last Thursday which left two people seriously injured.

A wanted bulletin was issued by police in the aftermath of the incident which occurred in Fort Road in the early hours of July 13. Shajah Joyce turned himself in later that day.

Reports are that Joyce entered a property where his wife is living and an altercation ensued, resulting in two of the woman’s relatives being injured. They were previously said to be in critical condition at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

Joyce has since been charged with the attempted murder of “several members” of the household, police said yesterday.

He is expected to make his first appearance before magistrates on Monday.