Villa family extends a helping hand to community

By Carlena Knight

To alleviate the burden placed on families due to unemployment and financial straits as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Shaw family of Amy Byer Street, Villa, has launched an initiative to assist struggling members in their community.

Last Friday, a father and son — Edward “Eddie” Shaw, owner of Eddie’s Road Side Grill, and Akeem Shaw, a financial analyst – teamed up with their cousin, car rental proprietor Elroy Dion Shaw Jr, and donated over 20 cases of chicken to the City West constituency food drive.

“I consider myself to be blessed for still being employed during these times amongst other things and wanted to share my blessings with others,” Akeem said. “There are people out there who have lost their jobs, have a family to feed and there is nowhere for them to turn.”

He expressed the hope that other individuals and small businesses will be inspired to come forward and provide assistance in whatever way they can to assist those in need.

Meanwhile, Elroy Jr, the CEO of 108 Estate, stated, “As a small business from the community of Villa, it is an honour to be able to provide such an essential service even during this global pandemic. We are grateful to able to be there for our customers and are happy to leap at the opportunity to show gratitude and appreciation to our community.

“These times are nothing like we are used to and we are delighted to be a part of the contributing factor in our society,” he added.