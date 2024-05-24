UWI Five Islands Campus to host ground-breaking AI Conference, uniting Caribbean tech leaders

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

The University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus in Antigua and Barbuda is gearing up to host the first ever Artificial Intelligence Conference in the Caribbean from July 8-10.

This ground breaking event aims to bring together experts, researchers, and enthusiasts from around the world to explore the cutting-edge realm of AI and its relevance to the Caribbean region.

Dr Curtis Charles, Dean and Director of Academic Affairs at UWI Five Islands, shared his vision for the conference.

“We knew that there were Caribbean nationals leading in tech firms all over the world. We didn’t know how many. So, the first thing we wanted to do was to bring these leaders to Antigua in July and talk about how do we reimagine the digital transformation,” he said during an Observer AM interview.

The conference will feature an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, including Dr Danielle Belgrave, VP of AI and Machine Learning at GlaxoSmithKline AI, and Dr Nicholas Fuller, Vice President of AI and Automation at IBM Research.

“Our students need to see that the people of Antigua need to see that there are so many scholars that are in artificial intelligence that we don’t know who could help this nation grow and be what it needs to be,” Dr Charles emphasised.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne will deliver the opening keynote address, followed by a beachside chat with Generative AI luminaries.

The conference will also feature master classes on topics such as UNESCO’s roadmap for AI in the Caribbean, the impact of AI on drug development, and the future of Caribbean cities.

Dr Charles highlighted the importance of these master classes.

“Instead of having people sitting on campus, let’s break that and go to the Royalton [Hotel] and have three master classes,” he said.

Also, recognising the crucial role of educators in the AI revolution, the conference will offer a pre-conference workshop for teachers in Antigua and Barbuda.

“We want to make sure that the teachers get the best and this is not just going to be at the conference. We believe in continuous relationships,” Dr Charles stated.

Registration for the conference is now open. Interested parties can register at https://cvent.me/5WLmlE and find more information on the conference website, fiveislandsaiconference.com.

The UWI Five Islands AI Conference is poised to be a transformative event, setting the stage for innovative collaborations and shaping the future of the Caribbean in the age of AI and the Fifth Industrial Revolution.

As Dr Charles passionately expressed, “one thing that the Caribbean cannot be is left behind”.