UWI Five Islands Campus orientation week hailed a success

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

Students enrolled at UWI Five Islands this September were given the opportunity to learn more about the place they’ll be calling home for the next three years.

The Antigua-based campus is preparing for full campus life including face-to-face classes and other aspects of university experience affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week’s orientation was a success, according to the UWI FIC Marketing officials.

Students were welcomed and were given a tour of the physical layout of the campus so students can be familiar with the facility and their new classmates.

They also met academic and administrative staff, received academic advising and registered for courses.

Former Guild President Caleb Gardiner explained that the main purpose of the orientation was to ensure students make the appropriate transition from high school and college to higher learning which can sometimes be difficult and frustrating.

“It was our job and our role to ensure that these students are equipped with the skills and knowledge to best navigate the next three years of their studies,” Gardiner told Observer on Sunday.

Former President of the UWI Five Islands Campus Guild of Students, Caleb Gardiner. (Photo courtesy @uwifiveislands on Instagram)

Interactive, modern sessions facilitated during the week of events consisted of time management, financial planning session, and self-care to assist with their new journeys.

Additionally, Gardiner highlighted FIC’s push for diversity since the Campus wants people coming from all walks of life to feel included and accepted.

“We are aiming to ensure that we can offer higher education to the wider general public and we don’t want persons to think that it’s only for the younger folks but it is designed to ensure that persons of all ages who are willing and eager to develop themselves personally and professionally can come to the UWI to receive higher education,” he added.

Being able to apply the education to enhance small businesses and workplaces across the country is one of the intended outcomes following course of study at FIC.

Gardiner believes the interest shown in the growing university is a positive sign.

“This was a telling sign that says Antiguans and Barbudans are ready to be a part of UWI and are ready to use the resources to empower themselves,” he stated.