More than a year later, case of alleged gas station robber still in lower court

By Latrishka Thomas

More than a year ago, a woman was charged with attempting to rob the Golden Grove Service Station, but despite being brought before the court immediately after, the case has not made it out of the Magistrates Court.

Shadesha Phillip has to wait another month for her committal hearing which has already been adjourned more than three times.

The Gray’s Farm woman is said to be one of two assailants who apparently tried to rob a female pump attendant on June 24, 2021. The police are said to have responded to the subsequent report and were fired upon.

According to reports, during an exchange of fire, Phillip was shot and was treated at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre for a gunshot wound to her leg.

Footage from the gas station was later circulated showing two persons attempting to rob the establishment.

Yesterday, the woman who is in her early 20s, returned to court hoping to learn her fate, but the case was adjourned until September 28th.

On that day, she will find out if there is sufficient evidence against her to have the matter sent to the High Court where she can either plead guilty or go on her defence in a trial.

If the magistrate finds that a prima facie case has not been established, Phillip will be freed of the charge.