UTC to meet to discuss next steps as former executive reportedly refuses to accept election results

The United Taxi Company (UTC) will convene a meeting today with the aim of smoothing tensions between the organisation’s former executive board and its recently elected board.

Last week, the UTC held elections after months of delay and gridlock, however, Observer media has learned that the former executive may not be completely receptive to the outcome of the election.

It was reported by General Secretary of the Public Transportation Union (PTU) Gregory Athill that none of the former executive members had showed up to the election held on Wednesday.

However, their refusal to accept the results of the elections and call for a redo of the elections has left the executive transition into a quandary, causing contention among taxi operators at the VC Bird International Airport.

Today’s meeting is expected to address this issue as some taxi operators have already threatened to protest if their concerns were not met with the new executive.

Ian Joseph was re-elected as the association’s president, replacing Henley Daniel, and marking his fourth term at the helm.

It is unclear whether those not accepting the results are against his election.

But Joseph has said that his top priority is to forge unity within the organisation.