US Embassy in Barbados resumes tourist and business visa services

The US Embassy Consular Section in Barbados resumed routine tourist and business visa services in the B1/B2 visa category yesterday, November 16, with next available open appointments starting December 1, 2020.

“Appointments will only be available for applicants residing within the Embassy’s consular district, which encompasses Antigua and Barbuda, countries within the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, and the French and United Kingdom jurisdictions in the Eastern Caribbean,”. A release said.

Applicants residing outside of Barbados who wish to schedule an in-person interview must strictly adhere to all immigration restrictions imposed by the Government of Barbados. Furthermore, all applicants are expected to strictly adhere to Barbadian Ministry of Health protocols.

A visa appointment at the US Embassy does NOT allow for a breakage of required quarantine or isolation. All applicants must wear a facial covering while inside the embassy, and adhere to posted instructions about health safety, including social distancing and the application of hand sanitizer. Any applicant experiencing flu-like symptoms including fever should not come for his/her interview.

In addition, United States entry bans from designated global hotspots of Covid-19 remain in effect. Therefore, the overwhelming majority of travelers from the United Kingdom, Ireland, the European Union (Schengen Zone), Brazil, China and Iran, even with a valid nonimmigrant visa, will not be permitted to enter the United States if he/she has been to one of the listed geographic zones within 14 days.

All concerned are asked to note that the US Embassy Consular Section in Barbados continues to process student visas.