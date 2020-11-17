Local Science Innovation Park enters partnership with Canadian counterpart

Spread the love













The partnership between the Antigua Barbuda Science Innovation Park (ABSIP) and Spark Niagara will officially launch an MOU whereby both entities will cooperate and focus their efforts on increasing entrepreneurship and economic sustainability will be officially cemented today.

Spark Niagara, located in Ontario, Canada, is part of a growing network of industry specific incubators and accelerators. Their focus is to help companies grow by uncovering business opportunities, retaining/attracting youth and solving local challenges through technological innovation, a press release said.

“Spark Niagara also fosters collaborative ecosystems that focus on the incubation and acceleration of innovative startup and growing companies. From cross-industry opportunities and solutions such as software and mobile apps, education technology, robotics, data analytics, medical technology and more, these novel thinkers create an ecosystem that has developed new resources and a growing network,” the release said.

It is envisaged that this partnership will create business opportunities which will generate sustainable business enterprises in the areas of innovation, science, blue and green economies and climate change solutions. This will contribute successfully to economic growth in Antigua and Barbuda and have a positive effect on the livelihoods of the citizens though education and training.

“Spark Niagara, along with ABSIP, will facilitate collaboration between companies, educators, students, researchers, industry leaders and tenants to enhance and model the modern education experience through our portal. The web-based classroom will come online immediately after the launch on the 17th of November,” it added.

The launch of the partnership will be broadcast on ABSIP’s virtual platforms at 6 pm tonight. It will also be carried by national television station ABS livestream.