Urlings, Golden Grove continue to press for promotion

The Urlings FC continued their push for promotion to the First Division on Monday, recording a hardfought 1-0 victory over neighbours Young Lions when the two teams met at the Urlings playing field. Playing in Zone 1 of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division, Urlings had their lone strike of the contest come from Roey Techeira in the dying stages of the first half.

The victory moves Urlings to 16 points and fourth in the standings after eight showings, five points off undefeated frontrunners Sea View Farm who have 21 points. Point WestHam occupies the second slot with 20 points after nine showings. Young Lions, who suffered their third loss in 10 showings, remain on 15 points and fifth in the 11- team standing.

Meanwhile in Zone 2, Golden Grove FC defeated 5P’s Wadadli FC 1-0 to move to 20 points and second in the standings, just five points adrift leaders St. John’s United. Akeem Francis scored the lone goal of the match to give Golden Grove their sixth victory in nine outings. 5P’s remain on eight points and eight in the standings following what was their fifth defeat of the season.