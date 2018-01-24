Wade says he is humbled by Queens award

One of the Queen’s New Year’s Honourees said he plans to share his achievement with the people who helped mold him into the man he has become. Albert Michael Patrick Wade, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), will be recognised for his services to national security and will have the Q.P.M. or Queen’s Police Medal added to the end of his name.

“To go off to London, although some may say it’s a once in a lifetime experience, it would just be myself and my wife experiencing it. But, there are so many people who helped mold me along the way, so I believe I should share this recognition with them,” the ACP told OBSERVER media.

Wade said he will not journey to London to receive his award and would be going to Government House to collect the honour. He recalled feeling honoured when he was contacted about whether or not he would accept the award from London. The Queen’s New Year Honours are appointments by some of the 16 Commonwealth realms to various orders and honours to recognise and reward good works by citizens of those countries.

The New Year Honours are awarded as part of the New Year celebrations at the start of January and were officially announced in The London Gazette on 30 December 2017. Stephen Joseph, owner of Bargain Centre will be bestowed the Ordinary Member of Civil Division of the said Most Excellent Order in the Civil Division category for services to business and community development. Dr. Barbara Jean Paca will add O.B.E., or Officer of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order, for services to heritage development.