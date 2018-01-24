Wade says he is humbled by Queens award

January 24, 2018 OBSERVER Media The Big Stories No comments

Superintendent of Prisons, Albert Wade has requested an end to his secondment and that he be returned to the police force but staff and inmates don’t want to see the departure of the man who has been at the helm since November 2014. (Photo by Tameika Malone)

One of the Queen’s New Year’s Honourees said he plans to share his achievement with the people who helped mold him into the man he has become. Albert Michael Patrick Wade, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), will be recognised for his services to national security and will have the Q.P.M. or Queen’s Police Medal added to the end of his name.

“To go off to London, although some may say it’s a once in a lifetime experience, it would just be myself and my wife experiencing it. But, there are so many people who helped mold me along the way, so I believe I should share this recognition with them,” the ACP told OBSERVER media.

Wade said he will not journey to London to receive his award and would be going to Government House to collect the honour. He recalled feeling honoured when he was contacted about whether or not he would accept the award from London. The Queen’s New Year Honours are appointments by some of the 16 Commonwealth realms to various orders and honours to recognise and reward good works by citizens of those countries.

The New Year Honours are awarded as part of the New Year celebrations at the start of January and were officially announced in The London Gazette on 30 December 2017. Stephen Joseph, owner of Bargain Centre will be bestowed the Ordinary Member of Civil Division of the said Most Excellent Order in the Civil Division category for services to business and community development. Dr. Barbara Jean Paca will add O.B.E., or Officer of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order, for services to heritage development.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.