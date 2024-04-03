UPP’s legal advisor says ‘billboard bandits’ caught party off-guard

- Advertisement -

The United Progressive Party (UPP)’s legal advisor Leon Chaku Symister said that the party was caught off guard by the sudden appearance of posters displaying the image of Global Bank of Commerce CEO, Brian Stuart-Young.

Speaking to Observer media recently, Symister said that the party was alerted to the billboard signage at the same time as the public.

“Whoever the campaigners are, they seemed to target UPP billboards, but this is not a task being carried out by the United Progressive Party,” Symister told our newsroom.

When asked why the party did not immediately denounce the billboard images when they first appeared, Symister said that the DCA had already addressed the issue.

“When the DCA decided to remove that canvas from our billboard, we didn’t raise a voice of protest as a party, because our party is not responsible and our party would be concerned if any of these canvasses were to have defamatory language,” he said.

The UPP has called on its legal team to review and file a lawsuit against the DCA over the demolition of their billboard in St Mary’s North.

Symister said once all legal research has been completed, the lawsuit could be filed within two weeks.

Meanwhile, when Observer media reached out to DCA for a response to the pending UPP lawsuit, a spokesperson told our newsroom that the DCA would have sent notices to both political parties with reference to removing the billboards following the general elections.

“The Authority may enforce the Physical Planning Act (2003) if the issue of compliance arises,” the spokesperson added.