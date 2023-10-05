UPP waiting until after by-election to pick a new leader

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

The United Progressive Party (UPP) is waiting for the St Mary’s South by-election result before holding its biennial convention to choose a new leader, says its acting leader Jamale Pringle.

Following the announcement that the by-election will be held on October 24, the UPP held a press conference with its candidate, former MP Kelvin Simon who resigned from the post in early June.

Speaking at the event, Pringle told reporters that “as a matter of fact, after the 24 [October], we can tell you anything about the convention; our only focus at this point is to return Brother Kelvin Simon to the House of Representatives”.

Simon resigned as MP to escape what he believed would be a lengthy election petition over whether his December 2022 nomination was legal as he was a public servant with the Ministry of Education at the time.

His political opponent, Dwayne George, was once a close ally of the UPP and campaigned for Simon in the run-up to the January 18 general election. In July, the ruling Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party announced George would run for the seat on its ticket.

Pringle was appointed acting UPP leader after the resignation of Harold Lovell, who previously held the spot. Lovell quit a day after the general election after losing his bid for the St John’s City East constituency against MP Melford Nicholas by six votes.

Vying for the position of UPP Political Leader against Pringle will be Pearl Quinn-Williams and St John’s Rural West MP Richard Lewis, although it remains unknown whether other party members will throw their hats into the ring once the convention is called.

Meanwhile, Pringle renewed calls for fixed election dates, claiming the Prime Minister’s delay in announcing the by-election date was an example for needed change.

“We, as a party, are committed to constitutional reform. We have been supporting the efforts of ABCRE [Antiguans and Barbudans for Constitutional Reform and Education] in regards to amending our constitution, by even moving a Private Member’s Bill in Parliament so that we can start the process of reforming our constitution.

“When we look at what is happening in St Mary’s South, the desperation of [Prime Minister] Gaston Browne and the time he took to announce this date shows he is very weak, and he needs all the time that he can get to help to bolster some support within that constituency.

“We, in the United Progressive Party, are of the view that we should change that set of powers and allow for a fixed term election date, except for a by-election,” he added.