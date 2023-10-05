Director of Education’s expresses appreciation on World Teachers Day

- Advertisement -

Teachers have always been an integral part of the Antiguan and Barbudan society, just as they have been in societies across the globe. You have not, however, always received the affirmation you rightly deserve. World Teachers Day is an opportunity for us in the Ministry of Education, Sports and Creative Industries to express our sincere gratitude for your selfless service and encourage you to remain a teacher, doing the best you can in this noble profession. You are making a worthwhile investment in the development of the youth and the nation as a whole. Your nation needs you.

This year, World Teachers Day is being recognised under the theme, “The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage”. Our schools are populated with members of Generation Z and Generation Alpha so, as educators, we must consider the nature of the education that is necessary for their wellbeing. Gen Zs and Alphas need education that is responsive to their increasingly complex needs. It is the kind of education that prepares them to survive in a continually shrinking world as the effects of climate change result in large masses of uninhabitable territory, while, at the same time, communication technology is making physical boundaries irrelevant. It is the kind of education that is characterized by keen intercultural sensitivity, and adaptability to rapidly changing economic and political states. Today’s students need an education that will prepare them to exploit and advance current innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, quantum computing and the internet of things. Given their complex education needs, we must also take into account the kind of teachers that they require.

These students need teachers who understand that teachers are integral to the development of society. They need teachers who appreciate the fact that a teacher’s role is a powerful one. They need teachers who understand that the quality of their instruction is the single most significant school factor in student learning. They need teachers who appreciate the essentiality of lifelong learning for instructional effectiveness. They need you.

In the Ministry of Education, Sports and Creative Industries, we are keenly cognizant that the diverse needs of the students who populate our classrooms and the many challenges that they bring on a daily basis make teaching extraordinarily complex. We are, therefore, hugely appreciative when the needs of students and the efforts of teachers align. We know that many of you across Antigua and Barbuda do your best every day. You realise that good teaching is difficult; but, you also know that bad, insensitive teaching contributes to unrealized student potential. Many of you strive to help students reach their fullest potential and for this we are truly thankful. We encourage all of you to continue to do your best even as we strive to do our best to make teaching as comfortable and rewarding as we can. Again, Happy World Teachers Day. May God continue to bless and keep you strong.