St. Kitts hosts Inaugural ECCU Youth Parliament Sitting with SKNYPA and NYPAAB

- Advertisement -

The Saint Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) is pleased to share that two members, Former General Secretary Ms. Duanna Bradley and General Member Mr. Desean Newman, have been selected to participate in the Inaugural Eastern Caribbean Currency Union’s (ECCU) Youth Parliament Sitting. The historic Sitting is being held as part of the celebrations for the 40th Anniversary of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) which was formally established on October 1st, 1983.

During the Sitting on Friday, 6th October, 2023, SKNYPArians Bradley and Newman will join fourteen (14) other Youth Parliamentarians from across the eight (8) ECCU territories. A joint collaborative project between the SKNYPA, the ECCB and the National Youth Parliament of Antigua and Barbuda, the Inaugural ECCU Youth Parliament Sitting is poised to create an opportune forum for constructive dialogue of sub-regional issues. Notably, the Government Bench will table a Youth Centred Action Plan and Resolution which both seek and call for the implementation of mitigating factors to quell violence among youth. Across the ECCU, incidence of crime continues to rise, primarily affecting the region’s youth. It is hoped that through the discussion of this timely topic, the Youth Parliamentarians can lend their support to the stemming of a social ill which no doubt requires an all of society approach.

It is expected that several other Parliamentary roles will be filled by SKNYPArians. Additionally, Ms. Lanae Stephenson, Local OECS U-Report Ambassador will serve as House Chaplain while Sergeant (Ag.) Thompson D. of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force Cadet Corps will serve as the Assembly Sergeant at Arms.

The general public is invited to attend the Youth Parliament Sitting, slated to be held at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium of the ECCB at 9 a.m. Additionally, the proceedings can be viewed virtually via the various social media platforms of the SKNYPA and NYPAAB as well as the ECCB Connects Youtube Channel.