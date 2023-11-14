UPP says Browne Administration must consult with the public before increase in ABST or other tax

- Advertisement -

The Leadership of the United Progressive Party (UPP) is dissatisfied with the manner in which Prime Minister Gaston Browne has chosen to introduce the notion of an increase in the Antigua Barbuda Sales Tax (ABST).

In a manner that can be described only as “offhand,” Prime Minister Browne has indicated that a tax hike – possibly by as much as 2% – is likely.

Given that the 2024 Budget Presentation is to be delivered in less than a month, the UPP believes that national consultations on this subject must be held with stakeholders – especially the paying public.

It cannot be right for the Administration to make a decision with such serious financial implications unilaterally – especially at this time when so many workers and their families are unable to make ends meet.

In the midst of high unemployment and under-employment, the remedy for the Administration’s self-inflicted wounds – its excessive borrowings; inability to pay suppliers; overdue backpay and outstanding salary increases; and dozens of stillborn projects – cannot be simply to raise taxes without the benefit of consultation.

The UPP therefore calls on all tax-paying residents – both personal and corporate – as well as the trade unions and trade bodies to join with the Party in holding this Administration accountable and demanding that no taxes be increased without wide-ranging consultations.

Any failure by the Prime Minister and his Administration to collaborate on this and any tax-increase measure will lead to the UPP’s call for mass protest action.