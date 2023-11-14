Ministry of Education to host rescheduled Town Hall to update on UWI Expansion and Five Primary School Relocation

- Advertisement -

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda through the Ministry of Education, Sport and Creative Industries in partnership with The University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands Campus will now host its town hall meeting on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at The UWI Five Islands Campus to update the general public on the expansion of the campus and the relocation of the Five Islands Primary School. The town hall was rescheduled due to the passage of Hurricane Tammy in October.

The town hall meeting will provide an opportunity for members of the Five Islands community and the general public to learn more about the expansion plans, ask questions, and share their feedback. Representatives from the Ministry of Education, Sport and Creative Industries and The University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus will be on hand to answer questions and provide information.

The expansion of The University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus and the relocation of the Five Islands Primary School are major projects that will have a significant impact on the Five Islands community as well as Antigua and Barbuda.

The expansion of The UWI will include the construction of new academic and administrative buildings, student housing, and sports and recreation facilities, while the new school will be located on a nearby property and will feature state-of-the-art teaching and learning facilities.

The town hall meeting is an important opportunity for members of the community and the general public to get involved and learn more about these important projects as well as share their feedback.