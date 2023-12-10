UPP salutes Sir Vivian Richards on latest accolade as it celebrates its National Heroes Day

- Advertisement -

In the tradition adopted since its tenure in office, this year the United Progressive Party (UPP) will salute the Nation’s Heroes on Monday, December 11, since the designated date, December 9, fell on a weekend.

As a mark of respect for the Hon. V.C. Bird, Sr., Father of the Nation, the Baldwin Spencer Administration selected his birthday as the day on which to honour all its heroes: the late Sir Vere; Dame Nellie Robinson, Sir George Walter, and King Court, and its only living hero, Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards.

This year, the UPP takes special pleasure in acknowledging the latest tribute paid to Sir Viv, who capped last year’s award of the Order of CARICOM with the December 1, 2023, unveiling of his image on the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s new $2 note.

Accordingly, on behalf of all patriotic nationals and citizens, the UPP reiterates its gratitude to Sir Viv for his elevation of Antigua and Barbuda to the regional and international stages, as an exemplar of not only sporting excellence, but of humility, dignity, service and principle.

No person in the history of Antigua and Barbuda has cast our country in a positive light more than Sir Viv has done – throughout the Commonwealth and beyond – and our people are grateful for the opportunity to recognize and reward him for this.

Congratulations, Sir Viv, the Pride of the Ovals Community; the Antigua Grammar School; the West Indies Cricket Team; and Antigua and Barbuda!

May your days be long and healthy, and may our children emulate your pursuit of excellence and integrity and, like you, find both.

To All Our National Heroes on this your special occasion, SALUTE!