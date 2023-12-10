Beloved Archbishop, Orland Lindsay, passed away

A much-loved former Diocese of the North Eastern Caribbean and Aruba (NECA, previously known as the Diocese of Antigua) has died.

Archbishop Orland Lindsay passed away Sunday morning at the age of 95 at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, relatives told the Antigua Observer.

He served as curate of St Peter’s Vere, Jamaica, and then priest in charge of Manchioneal Cure. From 1968, he was the principal of the Church Teachers’ College in Mandeville until his ordination to the episcopate.

He was consecrated as a Bishop in August 1970 in Jamaica and was enthroned at the Diocese of the North Eastern Caribbean and Aruba at the Cathedral of St John the Divine a month later and served until 1996.

For much of that time, he was also Archbishop of the Province of the West Indies (CPWI).

Lindsay was born on March 24 1928 and was educated at McGill University in Montreal.

He was ordained in 1957 after World War II service with the Royal Air Force (RAF).

He remained an active Freemason in both the West Indies and the UK and served as Past Grand Chaplain of the United Grand Lodge of England.

Lindsay’s wife Olga predeceased him in November 2021.

He was the father of three sons – Richard, Howard and Johnathan.