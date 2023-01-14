UPP mulling possible legal challenge over ‘late’ publication of final electors list

- Advertisement -

by Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Another legal challenge could be looming post-election, as the United Progressive Party (UPP) has indicated they are looking into possible action over what they consider a delay in the Electoral Commission’s publication of the final register of electors.

Attorney Charlesworth Tabor made the revelation during a press conference on Friday morning, hours before the list was published.

“I was doing some research this morning to see if a challenge can be lodged after the elections challenging what has happened, so I am presently looking at that to see, based on the outcome of the elections and what has happened with the publication of the list, if a challenge can be mounted,” Tabor explained.

Fellow attorney Leon ‘Chaku’ Symister however indicated that they will not take any action before elections as they do not want to stall the process.

“We are ready and eager to contest the elections, irrespective of adversities. If we were to go to court today and make an application for leave to seek judicial review, even if the court were to say ‘all right’ what we would have to ask for then is an injunction to stop the elections and we are not in that. We are ready.

“I strongly believe though that we may still need a declaration subsequent to the election so that this doesn’t happen again,” Symister said.

In a letter dated January 11, the UPP voiced their concerns over the matter. The letter said the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2001 “mandates the Register for Elections be published 14 days after writs of election have been issued”. That means the list should have been published on January 9, the party said.

However, the Electoral Commission, in response, said that based upon their calculations and legal counsel, January 13 is the correct date.

Concerns were also shared by the Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM) over the number of transfers being allowed in the sister isle.

A review of the preliminary list revealed that 100 voters have been added to the list of electors in Barbuda since the 2018 poll. BPM Leader Trevor Walker said his party also had concerns over the “delayed” publication of the final register of electors.

Symister called on the Supervisor of Elections Dame Lorna Simon “to comply with the law” and “ensure a free and fair elections” take place.

“All we are asking, as we ask our citizens to obey the law otherwise there are consequences, irrespective of your position, you too have an obligation to obey the law and that’s all we are asking the Supervisor of Elections to do.

“Obey the law between now and the 18th of January when the people of Antigua and Barbuda expect to exercise their right to vote and must be confident that the Supervisor of Elections who is constitutionally in charge of that process complies with the law so that we see that the elections is free and fair,” Symister added.

The nation goes to the polls on January 18.