No alcohol to be sold on election day

The Police are reminding the general public that NO alcohol shall be on sale on the day of the general elections.

This is in accordance with the Licensing (Intoxicating Liquor) Act, Cap 249 of the Laws of Antigua and Barbuda. The Act states; No intoxicating liquor shall be sold, offered for sale, or given away at any premises situated in any of the constituencies, in which an election is being held to which a license was issued under the said Act any time between the opening and closing of the polls on polling day.

The Commissioner of Police is appealing to the owners and operators of all premises licensed to sell intoxicating liquor; including other establishments that may be exempted by law to refrain from getting involved in this unlawful act.

Failure to comply may result in the revocation of licenses.

Commissioner Rodney is further advising all residents to conduct themselves in a peaceful and lawful manner during and after the days of the election.

The cooperation and support of everyone is expected.