UPP chairman threatens PM with lawsuit

From left: Defence lawyer Dane Hamilton QC, former Executive Secretary of the Board of Education D Gisele Isaac, and defence lawyer Harold Lovell. (Social media photo)

UPP chairman D. Gisele Isaac is threatening legal action against Prime Minister Gaston Browne after he apparently defamed her in a Facebook post – and published sensitive personal information including her bank account number.

The May 15 social media post apparently made allegations of a financial nature against Isaac. The Prime Minister claimed she had violated government policy, and that Treasury and Ministry of Finance officials were “working to fix” the situation.

Browne also posted a photo revealing various data including Isaac’s bank account, Social Security and Medical Benefits Scheme numbers.

“The Prime Minister has said a lot of things – and in that particular post I consider I was defamed,” Isaac told Observer radio yesterday.

“He said some terrible untruths and exposed me to harm by publishing my private information. As Minister of Finance, he should know better.”

Isaac claims Browne intended “harm… out of malice and probably frustration”.

“I will not take it sitting down… It is in the hands of my attorney,” she vowed.

The PM and the former Speaker of the House have had a strained relationship over the years.

Isaac claims the post was a “direct attempt to divert attention” from a war of words in Parliament earlier that day between Speaker Sir Gerald Watt QC and Opposition Leader in Parliament Jamale Pringle.

Calls to the Prime Minister for comment went unanswered.