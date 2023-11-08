UPP calls for halt to privatization plans for APUA Water

- Advertisement -

The Leadership and Central Executive Committee of the United Progressive Party (UPP) are calling for a halt to Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s unilateral plans to outsource certain water services, now provided by the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA), to a private company.

The Party is appalled that there has been no consultation with stakeholders ahead of a decision that will impact water rates – and will possibly reduce, or remove, access to potable water by the poor and the underprivileged. Such access has been deemed a human right by the United Nations.

Further, the UPP has learned of other plans involving a BOOT operation that will turn the water generated by APUA into a secondary or back-up source, forcing consumers to patronize another private business that is intended to be the primary provider.

The Party is not satisfied that the Browne Administration has attempted to hold any meaningful dialogue with the Opposition MPs, who represent thousands – in spite of the Hon. Jamale Pringle’s proposal for discourse in a non-political forum that includes both householders and the business community.

The generation and the distribution of water are too important for already under-served residents to be excluded from the discussion table – especially when it is inevitable that they will be asked to dig deeper into their pockets for the service.

It is not enough to humiliate managers and threaten the APUA staff in a crafty attempt to justify privatization and to cover the Administration’s failure to honour its 2014 promises.

In matters involving APUA, the “P” representing the “public” must not be deleted.

Accordingly, the UPP encourages all residents and business owners to demand that Prime Minister Browne engage them in consultation immediately.