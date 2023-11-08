Governor General sponsors Red Cross award for Distinguished Volunteer Service

By Elesha George

[email protected]

In a momentous event to celebrate the 82nd anniversary of the Antigua and Barbuda Red Cross Society, Governor General Sir Rodney Williams announced the initiation of the Governor General’s Award for Distinguished Volunteer Service.

The award was presented to volunteer, Dawn Senasie during a ceremony held on October 28 at Government House.

The inaugural award, sponsored by His Excellency, is intended to recognise the invaluable contributions of Red Cross volunteers in Antigua and Barbuda who have made a significant impact on the development of the Red Cross Society while dedicating themselves to the service of their nation.

“This award represents a recognition of the selflessness and commitment that volunteers bring to this organisation and the people that they serve,” Sir Rodney remarked.

Governor General Sir Rodney Williams presents his award to Red Cross volunteer, Dawn Senasie (Photo courtesy Antigua & Barbuda Red Cross)

“Your work in the Red Cross is an inspiration to all of us, even to myself, and it reminds us that as a nation we have the power to shape a brighter and more compassionate future for all and that to me is of great importance as we seek to chart the course of our future,” he explained.

In addition to the Governor General’s Award, several long-serving volunteers were also recognised for their unwavering commitment to volunteer and humanitarian service.

Some of those presented at the ceremony included:

The Judy Labadie Award for Volunteer Service, awarded to Era Birk and Victoria Charlton, acknowledging their substantial contributions to the Red Cross Society.

The President’s Award for Distinguished Volunteer Service, bestowed upon Juliet Hazelwood and Julien Kentish, recognising their outstanding dedication to the organisation’s mission.

The Henry Dunant Award, presented to Jameel Ambrose, celebrating his remarkable contributions to humanitarian work.

Red Cross President Dr Jose Humphreys, in his address, encouraged all members to apply the principles of the Red Cross movement in their everyday lives.

Several other long-serving volunteers were also recognised for their service Governor General Sir Rodney Williams presents his award to Red Cross volunteer, Dawn Senasie (Photo courtesy Antigua & Barbuda Red Cross)

He acknowledged the emotional challenges faced by volunteers over the past year, stating, “We have laughed, we have cried, we have believed, we have won, we have lost… each of these emotions were necessary to cope with the myriad of issues that we faced.”

Dr Humphreys expressed his gratitude and admiration for the awardees, saying, “you have proven yourself worthy of these great designations”.

“Dedication to our national society as well as our national development and regional collaboration. We are eternally grateful for your service and thank you for your commitment to our humanitarian imperative,” he added.