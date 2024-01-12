Upgrades ahead to ease overcrowding at airport

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

Efforts are underway to address overcrowding at VC Bird International Airport.

The Cabinet met with the Chief Immigration Officer, senior officers, and Airport Authority (ABAA) representatives this week to address the inflow of tourists, especially on weekends when as many as 1,000 people can arrive within a two-hour period.

It was decided that all eight immigration booths would be fully manned to significantly reduce passenger wait times for clearance.

Immigration officers emphasised that the elimination of hand-written entry cards, if replaced by electronic systems, would be essential to expedite the process.

The ABAA officials stressed the need for additional resources to implement kiosks in the arrivals area, along with the necessary computer programmes for enhanced efficiency.

Minister of Tourism Charles Fernandez also addressed those concerns at a recent conference hosted by the American Society for Travel Advisors (ASTA) and plans to have these kiosks operational by April, in preparation for the upcoming SIDS conference scheduled for May.

Additionally, the Immigration Department highlighted challenges related to homeporting at Heritage Quay, which require officers to be placed at multiple entry points.

To address this strain on resources, the Cabinet discussed the recruitment of additional immigration officers.

Following a three-month training programme, these officers would be deployed to meet the demands of the seaport, in a bid to improve overall immigration services.

The proposed technological upgrades aim to modernise the airport’s operations and contribute to the overall efficiency of immigration services.