Cancer Centre investors ‘committed’ to speedy restoration of local radio therapy services

A local doctor who was named on Thursday as part of a team of investors poised to buy the Cancer Centre has told Observer he is committed to the speedy resumption of key services there.

The facility in Queen Elizabeth Highway has been closed since last April after running into financial difficulties.

Its closure has resulted in many cancer patients having to travel overseas for potentially life-saving radiotherapy treatment.

Dr Joseph John said, “I can confirm that I have put together a group which involves an investment firm out of New York City which will be purchasing the building known as the Cancer Centre.

“We are committed to restoring – with utmost speed – the radiotherapy service, whether that involves repair of existing machinery or replacement with new machinery. We are committed that this will be the first order of business.

“We are pleased to be able to, in this manner, reinstate radiotherapy care in Antigua and Barbuda,” he added.

Dr John said an article in Friday’s Daily Observer incorrectly referred to a forthcoming new treatment at the centre as quadrantectomy – a procedure predominantly used in breast cancer treatment which involves the removal of one-quarter of breast tissue rather than doing a full

mastectomy.

Such procedures are far from new, Dr John noted.

“There will be also, shortly following, a very new and innovative cancer treatment that will be available at the centre,” he clarified. “We will give more details on that at a later date.”

The Cancer Centre – which opened in 2015 – was a lifeline for local patients, providing radiotherapy for both private clients and those covered by the Medical Benefits Scheme.