Palace gets first win as Belmont takes command of Second Division standings

By Neto Baptiste

Blackburn Palace picked up their first win in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) Second Division when, on Thursday, they beat Glanvilles FC 1-0 at Glanvilles.

The lone goal of the match came in the 50th minute when Sanje Carr struck from the penalty spot. The strike ironically came just nine minutes after Glanvilles’ Xarik Richards had squandered an opportunity from the spot.

The win, their first in six matches, moves Palace to six points as thy have also drawn three of their encounters.

There was victory as well for Belmont FC who beat Golden Grove one-nil when they met at Golden Grove.

N’Jre Carbon-Buckley struck in minute 54 to hand Belmont their fifth win in six matches and into the top position with 16 points on the 20-team standings. The loss was Golden Grove’s third in six matches as they remain on six points.

Meanwhile, FC Master Ballers defeated Sea View Farm 3-2 at Radio Range.

Brandon Satchell scored a double for the victors with goals in minutes 52 and 80 while an own-goal from Kenya Hughes in minute 29 accounted for the other conversion.

J’Cory Lewis had put Farm ahead in the sixth minute while Azari Joseph scored the other goal.

The win moves Ballers to eight points from four matches while Farm remains on 10 points from six showings.

The match between JSC Progressors and Urlings did not materialize after Progressors failed to turn up.