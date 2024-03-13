Upcoming expo puts focus on women and girls’ health

A health expo aimed at helping girls and women in underserved communities will take place on May 25.

Non-profit group Scrub Life Cares will stage its third annual “Grow with the Flo” at the Cana Moravian Church Ground in Swetes.

The event is dedicated to promoting menstrual and reproductive health education and empowering women and girls to take charge of their health and wellness journey, the group’s founder Tanya Ambrose said in a release.

“We are excited to host the ‘Grow with the Flo’ Expo, which embodies our commitment to supporting women and girls in leading healthy and fulfilling lives. This event will serve as a hub for education, inspiration, and empowerment, covering topics ranging from menstrual health to mental wellness,” Ambrose shared.

The expo aims to provide a platform for women and girls of all ages to explore various aspects of health, including reproductive health, women’s health, and physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Attendees can look forward to a day filled with informative workshops, interactive activities, and access to resources that promote holistic health practices.

The expo will feature expert-led workshops covering a wide range of topics, to include menstrual health education and resources; nutrition and healthy eating habits; fitness and exercise routines tailored for women and girls; stress management techniques and mindfulness practices; body positivity and self-love workshops; and access to community resources and support networks.

Attendees can also engage with exhibitors showcasing products and services that promote women’s health and well-being. From wellness products to educational materials, they will have the opportunity to explore and discover resources tailored to their unique needs.

The expo is open to individuals of all ages and backgrounds, welcoming women, girls, boys, men, families, educators, healthcare professionals, and community members alike.

Email [email protected] or WhatsApp Tanya Ambrose at 973-641-2527 for more details.