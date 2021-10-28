Unvaccinated students will be removed from classrooms as schools reopen for face-to-face learning

All schools across Antigua & Barbuda are set to reopen for face-to-face learning next Tuesday. It will begin with a phased approach with the Ministry of Education’s Tier 2 strategy.

“All students who are eligible to take vaccinations are going to be required to do it”, Cabinet spokesman Melford Nicholas said.

He said it is a “matter of law” since the bill outlining this policy was passed in Parliament last week.

Three thousand eligible students still remain unvaccinated against Covid-19 but Nicholas is hoping that students can become vaccinated as the country continues to replenish its stock of Pfizer shots.

In default, students will be removed from classrooms if they are not vaccinated within 14 days. This will apply to teachers as well as students in both private and public schools.