Thursday, 28 October, 2021
Gov’t to pass law to mandate private employees become vaccinated

As vaccination efforts continue towards reaching heard immunity by year’s end, the government is planning to further expand the vaccine mandate to the private sector by amending the public health regulations.

Cabinet spokesman, Melford Nicholas said “We are now mandating that all business that have five or more employees are required to ensure that all employees are vaccinated by the 15th of November. At least move towards obtaining the first dose by the 15th of November”.

Nicholas described the mandate as another attempt for more persons to become vaccinated.

It will coincide with a previous policy implemented by Cabinet which stipulated that all public sector workers would have to be vaccinated before returning to work.

They expanded the mandate to essential services outside of the government shortly after.

