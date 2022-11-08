‘Unlikely’ DPP Armstrong will return to his post, says former AG

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

Former Attorney General Justin Simon KC asserted it was improbable that the embattled Director of Public Prosecutions, Anthony Armstrong, would be returned to his position regardless of the outcome of his legal battles in Jamaica.

DPP Armstrong is reportedly facing charges relating to conspiracy and fraudulent conversion and it is expected that Senior Crown Counsel, Shannon Jones-Gittens, will replace Armstrong as DPP in the interim.

Simon made the claim on yesterday’s Observer AM show, stating that it is neither in “the interest of the country or in his own personal interest” for Armstrong to return to the role.

The former Attorney General explained further that public perception surrounding Armstrong’s return would make it difficult for him to execute the role of the DPP effectively.

“What is important is the perception to members of the public and that is what we have got to bear in mind and take into consideration because, let’s face it, the DPP’s role is to prosecute for criminal offences.

“Would you want a person who has been accused of criminal offences in that particular role?” Simon said.

Armstrong has been fighting personal legal troubles since earlier this year.

The Jamaican-born lawyer was placed on special leave in February after being found guilty of professional misconduct by Jamaica’s Disciplinary Committee – the General Legal Council (GLC).

The GLC found that he acted contrary to the laws of Jamaica when he signed as a witness to a document for a client who was not physically present.

After the ruling came to light, Armstrong initially sought to resign immediately, however the decision was taken at the time that he would proceed on three-month “special leave” instead.

Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin told Observer when Armstrong returned to office in May that the appeal had been filed and the “status quo ante must remain, meaning situations remain as they were, as though nothing had ever happened”.