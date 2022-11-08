Butler sharpens her skills ahead of Carifta Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships

- Advertisement -

Meleah Butler, daughter of national female cyclist Tamiko Butler, continued her preparations for the Carifta Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships slated for this weekend in Bermuda with victory in Trinidad’s Schools Multi Sport Series Aquathlon held on Sunday.

Meleah, who earned her right to represent the twin-island state when she competed in the national championships held here in July, competed in the 13 and under category which was a 1500 meters run, 200 meters swim and a 1000 meters bike ride.

The Antiguan competed against 20 girls from schools across Trinidad, topping her age group with the nearest competitor over two minutes behind.

Maleah, who resides in Trinidad with her mother, will compete the 10-12 age group during the Bermuda event and will face competitions from 10 to 12 other young athletes from across the Caribbean.