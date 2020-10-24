Uniting girls for a better world

‘Girl Up 365 Antigua’ is just the second Girl Up club in the Caribbean (Photo contributed)

A local club which brings teenage girls together to help create a better world has some new faces at the helm.

‘Girl Up’ is a United Nations venture now in its 10th year; its Antiguan counterpart ‘Girl Up 365 Antigua’, named in tribute to the country’s touted number of beaches, was born in July last year.

It aims to empower young women aged 13 to 19, and tackle issues facing girls in contemporary society.

The club’s former VP Téhillah Jackson was recently appointed president with Mescha Crawford as the new vice-president.

Former president Francesca Southwell has been selected to be part of a regional ambassador programme which includes one Girl Up leader per region or country to boost connections between all the clubs in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Jackson, along with the group’s PRO Nathania Silston, appeared on state TV earlier this month to mark International Day of the Girl Child 2020 and share some of the challenges young women encounter, along with the club’s diverse activities.

Since the club’s inception, members have met with their patron Minister Maria Browne, donated to the Sunshine Home for Girls and held a care package initiative which collected food, toiletries and detergents for families heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Girl Up 365 Antigua’ is just the second Girl Up club in the Caribbean.

Email [email protected], or visit Facebook: Girl Up Antigua and Instagram: @girlup_antigua for more information.