CP among region’s stars in virtual concert on Sunday

More than 20 of the region’s top entertainers will take to the stage this Sunday for a virtual concert to mark the United Nations’ 75th anniversary year.

Antigua’s own Claudette ‘CP’ Peters, along with regional counterparts including Skinny Fabulous, Patrice Roberts and Alison Hinds, will perform at the ‘United Together: Shaping Our Future’ event being livestreamed on uwitv.org and facebook.com/UNBarbadosandOECS from 7pm.

Today will see a virtual youth event starting at 1.30pm featuring panel discussions, entertainment and special tribute videos as part of the celebration. It will be livestreamed on the same links.

The UN’s milestone year is being celebrated under the theme ‘The future we want, the UN we need: Reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism’.

Since its ratification in 1945, the UN has been working towards sustainable development across the world. Programmes focussing on poverty reduction, improving citizen security, advancing gender equality and promoting climate action have been implemented across the Caribbean.