United win to finish Premier Division first round in second place

By Neto Baptiste

All Saints United ended their Premier Division first round campaign in the second slot on the 16-team standings with 37 points following a 4-1 triumph over former champions Sap when they met at the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) technical centre on Monday.

Shafeeq Joseph had a productive day at the office, scoring all four goals for United. The striker hit the back of the net in minutes 41, 56, 73 and 77 to lead his team to their 12th victory in 15 showings and just two points behind leaders Grenades who have also played 15 matches.

Tyrique Tonge scored the lone goal for Sap when he truck in minute 43. Sap remained on 19 points from 15 showings.

Meanwhile in the First Division, Garden Stars moved to 43 points from 15 showings at the top of the standings following a 5-0 trouncing of Fort Road, also on Monday.

Courtney Clarke and Wilden Cornwall both scored twice while Jahred Williams scored once in the comfortable victory. Clarke netted in minutes 70 and 74 while Cornwall scored in minutes 83 and 90. Williams had opened the scoring in minute 41.

Fort Road remained on 20 points from 14 showings.

There was victory as well for Jennings United as they beat Belmont FC 3-0 to move to 35 points at the top of the standings with, five points ahead of Attacking Saints.

Daryl Masicot scored twice for United with strikes in minutes 47 and 73 while Rhezal Gomes scored once in minute 56. Belmont FC remains on 19 points and 10th in the standings after 13 showings.