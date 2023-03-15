Carnival 2023 Launch Date Announced!

- Advertisement -

As anticipation rises towards the staging of “The Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival”, Antigua’s Carnival 2023. The Ministry of Education, Sports, and Creative Industries is extending a special invitation to ALL to witness and participate in the iconic Launch of Antigua’s Carnival. This magnificent event will take place on Saturday, 15th April 2023, unfolding in a stage extravaganza: –

T-Shirt Mas commencing at 2 pm sharp. Masqueraders are encouraged to wear their old T-Shirt Mas shirts from previous years. The starting point is at the Old House of Culture on Parliament Drive. The Parade will turn right onto Queen Elizabeth Highway, right onto Independence Drive, Left onto Redcliffe Street, right onto Thames Street, right onto High Street, up Factory Road and right onto Parliament Drive for the climax.

Launch Concert commencing at 6 pm at the Rising Sun Grounds. Patrons will be treated to a diverse cultural story encapsulating our cultural elements along with features from the 2022 winners’ circle. Mas, Pan, Soca, and Calypso will be prominently featured. One of the evening’s highlights is the début of our 2023 Queen of Carnival Contestants.

The Ministry is encouraging Vendors who wish to ply their trade at the Launch to register soonest as this will be on a first-come basis as space is limited. Vendors are also reminded that absolutely no drinks should be sold in breakable bottles. This customary security measure is to avoid any broken bottles being deposited onto the field, or used as a weapon in the occurrence of any fights. Forms may be obtained from any of the Ministry’s three (3) locations:

● The Department of Creative Industries Office on Old Parham Road – 562 9605/06. ● The Department of Creative Industries Office on Redcliffe Street (Formerly the Festivals Office) – 462 4707.

● The Department of Creative Industries, Cultural Unit on Lower Nevis Street – 462 5644.

The Creative Industries remains thankful by the support of the public, artists and our service providers.