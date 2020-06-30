Union leaders call out LIAT management

Spread the love













A union leader representing LIAT workers has accused the management team of ignoring several proposals that could have saved the Antigua-based carrier from meeting its ultimate demise.

Chairman of the regional consortium of unions, David Massiah, said as far back as January 2011 the unions had written to shareholder governments indicating that the airline’s directors and CEO should be held accountable for any tribulations as they had apparently ignored all previous recommendations.

General Secretary of the Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union, David Massiah. (File photo)

All this comes amid meetings of shareholder governments to finalise a decision to liquidate the cash-strapped carrier and form a new entity.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Leeward Islands Airline Pilots Association (LIALPA), Captain Patterson Thompson, said a number of pilots who have dedicated their entire career to LIAT have been left in a state of limbo.

He said, unlike other unions, little or no information has been filtered down to LIALPA and other airline workers.

Both union leaders have also agreed that it would be difficult to convince their members to accept reduced severance and other benefits due to the hardships they are currently facing.

The latter suggestion was made yesterday by Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne after it was noted that the airline would not be in a position to cover severance and entitlements.